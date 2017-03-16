No jail for teen caught in canal after high-speed police chase

A teenager led police on a high-speed chase, driving on the wrong side of the road, rushing through red lights and forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way.

However, the 19-year-old was given a suspended sentence because it was his first offence.

Wolverhampton Crown Court saw CCTV of how Myles Harris was chased by police through Smethwick and Birmingham, before finally being caught in the canal.

The pursuit started at 8.45pm on December 1 at Grove Lane in Smethwick, when police spotted a Fiat Punto.

According to Harris, of Camborne Close, Aston, he had borrowed it from a friend, despite having no insurance, in order to attend a football match with friends.

He was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Prosecuting, Mr David Bennett, said: “The police activated their flashing lights and sirens, but the defendant failed to stop, and a pursuit commenced which lasted about 18 minutes.”

“The car whilst driving on Grove Lane crossed over on to the wrong carriageway.”

Mr Bennett described the lengthy chase, during which Harris repeatedly went through red traffic lights, and at one point was doing 70mph in a 30mph zone along Booth Street.

When the car reached Dudley Road, Mr Bennett said: “He forced pedestrians who were crossing the road to jump out of the way.”

It wasn’t until Harris and the pursuing officers reached Sheepcote Street in Birmingham that police were able to block him in.

He then appeared to fall or jump into the canal, and officers went in to bring him back to land and arrest him.

Defending, Mr Simon Burch, said: “It is the mindless stupidity of a teenager, somebody who has never been in trouble before.”

Mr Burch told the court that his client had recently secured a job at a factory in West Bromwich.



Passing sentence, Judge Amjad Nawaz, said: "It was all in all a clearly foolish attempt to get away from the police."

Harris received a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He is also disqualified from driving for at least 18 months and must retake a driving test.