Man found injured in street following suspected assault in Wednesbury

A man was found injured in the street after a suspected assault in Wednesbury.

Police were called after the man was found with injuries to his face in Crankhall Lane, Friar Park.

The 30-year-old patient was taken to hospital following treatment on the roadside.

His condition is described as stable.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent two ambulances to the scene where a man in his 30s was found with a head injury to his face and had a reduced level of consciousness."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information can call Pc Adam Flint from Force CID on 101.