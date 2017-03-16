Dudley woman admits threatening nurseries with knives, guns and death

A Black Country woman called up nurseries and threatened to arrive with knives and guns and kill everyone, a court heard today.

Eight malicious phone calls were made by Rebecca Cooper yesterday, sparking a safety alert with scared staff.

Cooper, aged 22 and of Parkhill Street, Dixons Green, Dudley, appeared before Dudley Magistrates' Court today, where she pleaded guilty to eight counts of malicious communication and one charge of racially aggravated behaviour towards a police officer - all committed on Wednesday.

The calls were all to different nurseries but the same threats of gang violence and use of weapons were made by Cooper.

Those targeted included Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, the Stanmore Day Nursery in Edgbaston, ABC Nursery in Coventry and Sunrise Day Nursery in Sutton Coldfield.

Prosecutor Mr Roger Blezzard said: "Staff at the nurseries, given the times we are living in, shepherded the children inside and alerted the police, concerned at what might happen.

"It was extremist words that she was going to enter the nurseries with weapons, knives and guns and kill everyone. Threats of gang violence."

Representing Cooper, Miss Alisha Harris said that she believed her client needed psychiatric support and asked for the case to be adjourned so that a report could be prepared and to link with other charges.

Miss Harris said: "She is due to start CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and had she not been in custody she would have actually commenced that today.