Two youths bailed over caravan blaze in Walsall

Two men have been bailed after a caravan went up in flames in what is believed to have been an arson attack.

The caravan was destroyed as the flames took hold on Sunday afternoon in High Heath, Pelsall.

It was believed to have been used on a building site and no-one was inside it at the time.

Ten firefighters tackled the blaze in Spring Lane at around 2pm.

Chiefs described it as an intense fire, with flames also spreading to a nearby garden fence and shed.

Two youths were arrested in connection with the fire but bailed until April 9, pending further inquires.