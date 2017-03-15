facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Two youths bailed over caravan blaze in Walsall

Two men have been bailed after a caravan went up in flames in what is believed to have been an arson attack.

caravan fire pelsall walsall
The gutted caravan. Photo: @Bloxwichfire

The caravan was destroyed as the flames took hold on Sunday afternoon in High Heath, Pelsall.

It was believed to have been used on a building site and no-one was inside it at the time.

Ten firefighters tackled the blaze in Spring Lane at around 2pm.

Chiefs described it as an intense fire, with flames also spreading to a nearby garden fence and shed.

Two youths were arrested in connection with the fire but bailed until April 9, pending further inquires.

Subscribe to our Newsletter