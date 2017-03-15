Netherton stabbing: Man in stable condition after street attack

A man who was stabbed in a Netherton street is now in a stable condition, according to police.

Inquiries are ongoing following the incident, which happened on Halesowen Road and left the man injured and needing medical attention.

The 28-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds near Netherton Health Centre in the incident on Sunday.

Crossley Street was cordoned off on Monday as police officers searched the area to try to piece together what happened. Call police on 101.