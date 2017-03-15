A bungling robber who had to abandon £9,000 worth of cigarettes because the bag was too heavy has failed to convince top judges his sentence was too tough.

Reece Melvin Jones, aged 21, of Windsor Road, Tipton, took part in a botched raid on a 24-hour Asda store in Darlaston on December 15, 2015.

Jones and two others went into the supermarket with their hoods up and he was wearing socks on his hands.

One of the other men was carrying a wrench, Mr Justice Fraser told London’s Appeal Court.

A security guard was threatened with the tool and made to lie down.

The robbers put £9,000 worth of cigarettes into a large builder’s bag.

But it was so ‘full and heavy’ they could not get it through the doors.

Jones admitted robbery and got four years and six months in a young offenders institution at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 8 last year.

On Tuesday judges dismissed the appeal.