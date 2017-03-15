Bake a Cake: Couples speak out at lies and excuses as weddings wrecked

She was a double-dealing businesswoman who pocketed over £100,000 while her wedding catering company brought heartbreak to brides throughout the country.

Lisa Holt was the brains behind the online firm Bake A Cake that let down scores of people who had paid for slap up meals, wedding cakes, chocolate fountains, DJs, decorations and photo booths that never arrived.

Customers handed over up to £1,700 each to the mother of two and her husband Ryan, both 41, before discovering the Halesowen-based firm had suddenly closed in the summer of 2015.

More than 2,500 people joined a Facebook group called Burned Brides which included many of those hit by the shut down.

Dudley Trading Standards Department, who launched an investigation, received official complaints from 150 people who were owed a total of £56,000.

Desperate Holt tried to lie her way out of trouble by claiming her husband was close to death, that burglars had stolen all the business documents from her home and that the address had also been hit by arsonists. She even said she was under police protection. It was all nonsense.

She conned over £45,000 from internet giant Wowcher after it signed up 556 customers for the firm by publicising Bake a Cake at events run between May and July 2015.

The recruits paid the catering company for photo booths and chocolate fountains that never arrived at birthday parties and wedding receptions but she kept their money. Wowcher was left to refund all the disappointed punters because the bogus deals had been unwittingly struck through them.

Bambooths, who provided photo booths at more than 200 Bake a Cake events in eight months until it stopped dealing with her in August 2015, were told by Holt when unable to meet a promised delivery to a customer ‘don’t worry I’ll make up an excuse’. She still owes them £3,500.

She made a total profit of £104,000 from the fraudulent business with almost £400,000, including benefit payments, going though her account. During the same period her husband received almost £300,000 – including his legitimate earnings – of which £107,500 was transferred to his wife. The price of his dishonesty was agreed at £57,000.

Kirsty Robinson, a neighbour of the trickster, ordered her flowers, 100 seat covers and sashes, cake, centre pieces, table cloths and photo booth from the firm and only found out on Facebook that the company had closed.

Just days before her marriage the 30-year-old from Albert Road, Halesowen, was left without the £800 wedding cake. She said: “People were having to cancel their weddings. We were all depressed when we should have been so excited.”

Carly Armstrong travelled from her home in Nottingham to see Holt sentenced after losing £1,700 paid to make her wedding on July 11 2015, the best day of her life.

“It was a joke and she did not care one jot,” said the 32-year-old. “A few of the items I ordered did turn up but were rubbish. For instance the balloons for the floating archway had no helium in them and never got off the ground.

“She just lied and lied to me during the final week before the wedding. On the day of the service I was crying my eyes out in the hair salon. I wanted it all to be perfect but it was a mess. I have not printed any of the pictures.

“I would like to do it all again so that I could have some pictures in which I am actually smiling and can never forgive her for what she did.”

Katie Washbourne, 30, from Solihull, put her wedding party in the hands of Lisa Holt after seeing an advert on Facebook.

But the plans were thrown into turmoil when Holt failed to contact Mrs Washbourne and her husband Richard, 34, after they had paid her an upfront fee of £600.

Another couple affected were Matt and Jemma Cooper, who were married at Priory Park.

Claire Moore lost £1,355 on a host of attractions that never arrived for the 160 guests at the wedding of her daughter while the collapse cost nurse Abbie Sullivan the £1,400 she paid for her wedding reception.

Shameless Holt sent a group email to distressed customers in which she lied about an arson attack on her home and a burglary in which business records, photo booths and equipment had allegedly been stolen.

She also made a false insurance claim to AXA alleging that a £6,000 hog roast was taken in the supposed burglary having previously made no mention of this in her report to police.

The mother of two from Albert Road, Halesowen, admitted defrauding Bake A Cake customers for months before its collapse.

She further pleaded guilty to defrauding Wowcher and making a false claim to AXA insurance over the hog roast.

Her husband, from the same address, pleaded guilty to money laundering.