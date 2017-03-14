Wolverhampton teacher admits sexual activity with boy aged 15

A 41-year-old teacher from Wolverhampton has admitted three charges of sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy.

Hardeep Kahlon from Thorneycroft Lane, Fallings Park pleaded guilty to the offences, which occured between September 1 2004 and July 31 2005, when he appeared at the city’s Crown Court yesterday.

Aside from his plea, Kahlon spoke only to confirm his name in the court.

Mr David Jeremy, defending, said the issue would be whether an expected prison sentence could be suspended since the man was of previous good character.

Kahlon was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register and remanded on bail until April 3 for pre-sentence reports.