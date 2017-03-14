Wolverhampton stabbing: Mother remains critically ill after being attacked by son

A woman stabbed by her son, who knifed his sister to death before turning the blade on himself, is still critically ill in hospital.

Police say 59-year-old Joyce James is still receiving life-saving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham following emergency surgery.

Melvin James, 36, killed his sister Anne Marie, 33, and attacked their mother, stabbing her in the stomach at the family’s first-floor flat in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton last Wednesday morning.

A post mortem examination revealed Anne Marie died as a result of a stab wound to the chest while her brother died of multiple wounds. Police are continuing their investigation into the stabbings at Highfield Court, off Leasowes Drive.