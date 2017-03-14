Netherton stabbing: Neighbours' fears after man attacked as violence flares in street fight

'I don't feel safe in my home' - residents have spoken of their shock after a man was stabbed close to homes in an attack in Netherton.

People living nearby told of the chaos after a man was taken to hospital after the stabbing.

The 28-year-old was in a serious condition after suffering multiple stab wounds near Netherton Health Centre on Halesowen Road.

Trouble flared on the corner of Crossley Street at around midnight on Sunday.

Residents reported seeing a gang of around five people in the street and shouting and screaming.

The victim was reportedly seen staggering to his feet before police arrived.

Crossley Street was cordoned off yesterday as officers searched the area to try to piece together what happened.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to come forward.

Sam Scott, aged 33, who lives nearby said: “I saw a group of young people. There was one lad lying on the floor face down. He looked like he had been beaten up.

“I was going to go out and help him but he was being helped up by his friend.”

Another resident said: “I heard the commotion, kids running up and down the road screaming and shouting. I saw a police car come down.

"I woke up this morning and there was a cordon up. It’s not very good when it’s on your doorstep.”

A woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m thinking of moving. I don’t want to tolerate it any more and don’t feel safe in my home.”

The health centre remained open yesterday despite the police presence next door.