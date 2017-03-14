Lauren Jeska's victim: 'I am very lucky to be alive' after near death experience of knife attack

Lauren Jeska's victim today spoke of his near death experience after a shocking knife attack at the hands of the transgender athlete.

The former fell runner stabbed UK Athletics’s head of human resources and welfare, Ralph Knibbs, while he worked at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.

She left him with life-threatening injuries to his head and neck after the attack on March 22 last year.

She also inflicted minor injuries on two other members of staff as they rushed to Mr Knibbs’ aid at the head office based at the stadium, near Great Barr.

Today she was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the attempted murder, two counts of assault and having knives in public.

In a victim impact statement presented to the judge at today’s hearing former England under 23s and England Sevens rugby player. Mr Knibbs, told how the events of that day have impacted on his life.

He said: "My overriding feeling is that I am very lucky to be alive, as the vascular surgeon informed me on several occasions in the days following my operation, when I was in hospital.

"Since the attack I have been re-evaluating what is important in my life, as I try to get back to some normality after this near death experience."

West Midlands Police said the attack was totally unprovoked and left several members of staff in a state of shock.

Detective Sergeant Sally Olsen, from the force’s Violent Crime Team, said: "We understand that Jeska had been asked to provide further evidence of hormone levels after historical complaints to UK Athletic that she had an unfair advantage competing in women’s events because she had been born a man.

"The governing body’s policy required the athlete to take blood a test but she took exception to this and feared being unable to compete."

The force said staff at UK Athletics have been affected by the incident and increased security measures have been introduced along with ongoing staff counselling.

They told the court: "UK Athletics is a national governing body for the sport of athletics in this country.

"It works to support athletes, with their welfare being key to what we do.

"Therefore none of its activities would ever have been expected to result in such a chain of events taking place.

"Our Head of HR Ralph Knibbs has always been a very popular, friendly, supportive and much respected figure within our workforce.

"That such an attack should happen to such an individual was devastating, but to have it played out within our office cut to the very core of our organisation.

"The impact of the attack on Ralph has therefore been deep and lasting at both an individual employee and a corporate level, changing attitudes and working practices.

"Athlete welfare is a key element of everything we do, and for us to suffer such an unprovoked and brutal attack as a consequence of trying to assist and support an athlete has been a very difficult thing for staff to comprehend and respond to."

Det Sgt Olsen added: "Jeska carried out a violent and unprovoked attack on a man whose sole objective was to enable her to compete. She will now have plenty of time behind bars to contemplate the devastating consequences of her actions.

"We are grateful to UK Athletic for their ongoing support in our investigation."