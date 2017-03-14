Bake a Cake boss jailed after 'cruel and deceitful' £100k wedding scam

A mother-of-two has been jailed after admitting a wedding catering con that cost brides-to-be and companies more than £100,000.

Lisa Holt, of Bake a Cake catering, was jailed for three years today for her role. Her husband Ryan was jailed for nine months.

Scores of couples had their big day blighted by Lisa Holt's firm Bake a Cake that failed to provide the catering packages and other services that customers had paid for.

Dudley Trading Standards Department received 150 complaints involving a total of £56,000 worth of broken promises by the company, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard previously.

Up to 500 more people made similar claims on social media after the Halesowen-based business collapsed.

The judge today described her as 'cruel and deceitful'.

