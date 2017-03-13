Wolverhampton firm fined just £1 over worker’s death

A Wolverhampton firm where a worker was crushed to death by a forklift truck has been fined just £1.

Recycled Paper UK Ltd was found guilty of failing to ensure Mohammed Yasin who had been driving the forklift truck had adequate training.

But magistrates imposed just a nominal £1 fine because the firm has since gone into liquidation.

Mr Yasin was working at the company in Neachells Lane, Wednesfield, when the truck he was using to stack bales of paper overturned and landed on top of him in January 2013.

Magistrates in Wolverhampton were told the 37-year-old from Birmingham had been manoeuvring the truck with nearly a ton of paper raised at the top of its ‘mast’ and was not wearing a seat belt.

They ruled the company had breached health and safety legislation in failing to ensure Mr Yasin, a father of three, had been trained in how to use the vehicle safely.

Chair of the magistrates bench, Ms Michele Wallis, said the starting point for the fine would have been £160,000 had the firm still been in business and said it was with a ‘heavy heart’ she could only order a token sentence.

She said: “This is quite a difficult case involving a fatality and a firm which is now out of business and is liquidated. Therefore our hands have been tied. However I want to make clear what would have occurred if the company had still been practising.

“Even if we gave them the benefit of the doubt and classified them as a micro-company, the starting point would have been a £160,000 fine and the matter would have gone to crown court for sentencing.”

Caroline Lane, an inspector at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), told the court forklift trucks should only be moved when the mast is lowered to 150mm off the ground. She added that had Mr Yasin been wearing a seat belt, he would not have been thrown from the cab when it toppled.

But she explained at no point in investigations by the HSE had it found evidence Mr Yasin had been trained.

In interview, the firm’s boss Chater Pal Jandu said he had been given a driver’s certificate for Mr Yasin but had misplaced it.

Mr Andrew Broome, prosecuting, said: “There is simply no evidence he had been trained. There are training certificates for everyone else but sadly the one man who was not trained was the man who is not here now.”

An inquest in 2013 concluded Mr Yasin’s death was accidental.

Recycled Paper UK Ltd went into liquidation in September 2014.

The HSE will not seek to prosecute any of the company’s directors in relation to his death.

A HSE spokesperson said: “It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that any individual was culpable.”