WATCH: Police batter suspected dealer's door down in Stafford drug raids

This video shows the moment police battered down the door of a suspected drug dealer during a series of early-hours raids in Stafford.

Four addresses in the town were raided, two men were arrested and a cannabis factory was discovered during the operation this morning.

The raids marked the beginning of Operation 50-50 - an attempt by Staffordshire Police to crack down on drugs supply in the area by carrying out 50 operations in 50 days.

Officers swooped in Rosewood Gardens, where bags of cannabis were found stashed and ready to be sold and a large amount of the drug was found growing. A 45-year-old Stafford man was arrested for possession with intent to supply.

Around the same time, a 30-year-old from the town suspected of dealing drugs was detained when officers descended on Campion Grove.

Here two safes containing Class A and B drugs were opened and seized by police.

Officers also confirmed that a 'considerable' number of cannabis plants were discovered at a home in Sidney Avenue, where the electrical meter had been bypassed to power production equipment. Nobody was at the property when police arrived.

Meanwhile nothing was found at a fourth address in Barnes Road, although concerns were raised for the welfare of the residents there.

Superintendent Elliott Sharrard-Williams said: "This is a great start to the 50-50 operation. In just one morning we have already further disrupted the supply of illegal drugs in Stafford.

"Our efforts this morning have sent a clear message to people considering crimes like this that we will close in on you eventually.

"Although not all raids were successful, remember we only have to be lucky once, criminals have to be lucky all the time."