Stone thrown through ambulance window delaying hospital treatment for elderly patient

A yob threw a stone which smashed the window of an ambulance which was taking an elderly man to hospital.

The patient, who was suffering from chest pains, was delayed in arriving at hospital due to the shocking attack.

The attack has been condemned by West Midlands Ambulance Service and police have launched an investigation.

An ambulance worker was covered in glass when the man threw the stone through the passenger window.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday on the A449 near the Mitre Oak pub, in Crossway Green, near Stourport.

A second ambulance had to be sent to take the patient to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

Emergency Medical Technician, Steve Hopkins, was driving the ambulance at the time.

He said: “I remember seeing three lads, who were probably late teens, dressed in black who were walking towards Kidderminster.

"At the last minute I caught sight of the one in the middle throwing something and the next second the passenger window in the cab exploded covering me in glass.

“It was a real shock but thankfully I wasn’t hurt.

"To be honest, I was more concerned about our patient.

"It’s a stressful enough situation without something like this happening.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would do something like this to any vehicle, never mind an ambulance. The potential for a crash and serious injuries is enormous.”

Ambulance service security and safety manager, Steve Elliker, added: “Although police did attend and searched the area, there was no trace of the three youths.

“No-one can defend their actions. We would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police.

“Thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt, but we could easily have ended up with the vehicle leaving the road and then who knows what could have happened.

“Someone knows who did this. I would urge you to do the right thing and pass on your information to police or Crimestoppers.”

A paramedic area support officer and West Mercia Police attended the scene to try and find the attacker.

Anyone with information are asked to call 101 and quote incident 2S of 12th March. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.