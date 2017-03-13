JAILED: Thief held syringe 'infected with Aids' to taxi drivers' necks

A man who held a syringe 'infected with Aids' to the neck of taxi drivers in the Black Country has been locked up for seven years.

David Purcell left two cabbies terrified when he threatened them with the used needle and stole money last summer.

The 31-year-old from Halesowen first struck on June 6 when he got into a taxi on Cloister Drive and held a syringe he claimed was infected with Aids to the driver's neck.

He demanded money and fled on foot when the petrified cabbie handed cash over.

On July 14 Purcell repeated the crime, this time threatening a driver with the infection on Shenstone Avenue. Neither victim was injured in the robberies.

Purcell, from Hamilton Avenue, was caught out when police worked with the owner of the cab firm and linked the phone number that had ordered the taxis to the mobile owned by the crook.

The phone was found on Purcell when he was arrested three weeks later.

Detective Constable Sean Lowe, who led the investigation for West Midlands Police, praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and identifying Purcell.

"These serious offences understandably caused a lot of concern amongst cab drivers in the area, who feared the offender would strike again," Det con Lowe said.

"Mobile phone cell site data was collected for both the offences which put Purcell at the locations and coupled with positive identification by the brave victims we were able to get this result.

"I hope the news he has been taken off the streets for such a long time offers reassurance both to local drivers and to the community."

Purcell was charged with two counts of robbery and jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 1.