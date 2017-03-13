Invited guest 'stole £110,000 Porsche from outside director's house' before hitting tree

A company director had his £110,000 Porsche nicked from outside his house by a guest he had invited round after a black tie event, a court has heard.

But Rory Shellard did not get very far before crashing the powerful car into a tree, writing it off, as he sped along a narrow single-track lane near the owner’s home.

A judge at Warwick Crown Court also heard that because Porsche owner Jody Sanders had failed to declare points on his licence, his insurance company would not pay out for the written-off car.

Shellard, 25, of Horace Street, Bilston, appeared at the court after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking resulting in damage being caused.

Prosecutor Marcus Harry said that in May both Mr Sanders and Shellard had been among guests attending a ‘black tie’ formal event.

Mr Sanders invited some people, including Shellard, back to his home in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, at the end of the evening.

“But at some time moving into the early hours of May 2, the defendant, along with another person, took the keys to his Porsche 911 car,” he said.

“The defendant drove that car without the permission of Jody Sanders who, at three in the morning, received a call from his insurance company informing him that the car’s air bag had been deployed.

“At around the same time, the other individual, who had been the passenger, had attended at a local factory and told people there that there had been a collision, asking them to call the emergency services.

“The defendant had crashed into a tree and fled from the scene.

Mr Harry said the insurance company had been ‘unwilling to make a payment,’ and, having paid £110,000 for the high-powered Porsche, Mr Sanders had ended up selling it for scrap for £16,500.

Lee Marklew, defending Shellard, said: “He acknowledges it’s an unhappy set of circumstances, and he is under no illusions as to the peril he has put himself in.”

But Mr Marklew disputed the value of the loss suffered by Mr Sanders, adding: “The defendant’s instructions are that the car has been repaired.

“The owner was not compensated by his insurance company because he had not declared points on his licence.”

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said he was concerned there was only a ‘hearsay statement’ as to £110,000 being the loss.

He adjourned the case for further enquiries and granted Shellard bail but also made him subject to an interim disqualification.