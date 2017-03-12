Great Barr cannabis factory goes up in smoke

A house rigged into a cannabis factory went up in smoke causing an early morning shock for neighbours.

Police have branded the semi-detached property near Great Barr a 'huge threat' to public safety which could have had fatal consequences.

Around 15 firefighters were called to the seemingly innocuous looking home on Hamstead Hall Avenue, Hamstead, around 6.50am today.

Overloaded electrics had caused white smoke to rise from the roof of the property.

It took more than two hours to declare the house safe, with crews eventually leaving at 10.15am.

Firefighters from Handsworth station released pictures of the scene afterwards.

One of the images showed around a dozen grey cables dangling from the roof and leading into an electrical switch box.

They Tweeted: "Shout. Fire, Hamstead Hall Avenue. Another cannabis factory goes up in smoke to the shock of neighbours. Overloaded electrics the cause."

On the same post West Midlands Police Cannabis Disposal Team said: "Huge threat to public safety. Neighbours at risk of damage or death!"

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Fire Service added: "We were called at 6.50am to a three-bedroom, semi-detached house.

"Crews from Handsworth, Perry Barr and Aston attended. They left at 10.15am.

"It was left in the hands of the police."