Sparks fly as a gang targeting in-shop cashpoints use an angle grinder to slice through shutters at a Dudley post office.

But just minutes after the raid was caught on camera all four were arrested by police.

All four admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and were yesterday jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

The CCTV footage shows Simon Phillips using a circular saw to attack metal security screens at Wollaston Post Office in the early hours of 1 September before Terry McMahon smashes open the front door with a sledgehammer.

Along with fellow gang members Adrian Peach and Dennis Carr they rushed the store and used a large crowbar in a botched attempt to prise open an ATM.

At one stage the shop manager bravely confronted the men before they fled empty handed when they realised police were on the way.

The men sped away in an Audi, stolen from an address in Bromsgrove in June, but were soon spotted by officers responding to the 999 call.

The getaway car was abandoned in Clent Way, Bartley Green, where Phillips, 38, and 33-year-old McMahon were found by officers lying low in a hedgerow.

Peach, 29, and 38-year-old Carr were spotted ducking into the foyer of a block of flats and were later arrested in nearby Bucknall Crescent.

An angle grinder was recovered from the Audi and clothing used during the raid found discarded in the flats’ communal entrance.

All four admitted conspiracy to commit burglary with Phillips, from Beckbury Road in Weoley Castle, and Peach from Kitwood Avenue, Tamworth, also admitting another shop attack at Snappy Tomato Pizza in Chelmsley Wood on 18 June.

They were jailed for eight years each while McMahon, from Rudyard Grove, Kitts Green, and Carr from Princess Anne Drive in Rubery were handed sentences of six years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bev Johnson said: “These are dangerous men who used heavy duty tools to crudely hack their way into shops. Thankfully no-one was injured but we shouldn’t underestimate the psychological impact for victims coming face to face with masked men wielding weapons.

“Phillips was on prison release licence at the time of the attacks having been convicted of very similar disc cutter attacks on ATM machines.

“Thanks to the swift 999 call we were able to get officers on the scene quickly and the men were in police custody a matter of minutes after fleeing."