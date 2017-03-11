Shots fire at Smethwick birthday party venue

Shots were fired as disorder broke out at a birthday party in Smethwick today

Police have launched an investigation following trouble at the CAP Centre on Windmill Lane at around 1.20am this morning.

Officers scouring the scene discovered what is thought to be a bullet and shotgun casing.

The area was cordoned off as forensic experts combed the scene for clues, while officers are trawling CCTV to establish what happened.

House-to-house inquiries are also being carried out to reassure residents.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, from West Midlands Police CID, said: “No one at the scene had sustained any injuries and at present no victim has been identified; however hospital checks are being carried out to establish whether this is definitely the case.

“Clearly gun crime is a high priority for us and we will be working round the clock to identify who is responsible. We urge anyone who was at the party or in the vicinity, and saw what happened, to contact us as soon as possible with any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Those who do not want to speak to the police directly can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111, quoting quote log 147 11/03/2017.