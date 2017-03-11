Police seize £76,000 haul of 'dirty' cash from Dudley man

A £76,000 haul of 'dirty' cash was seized from a Dudley man by police who suspect it had been gained through drug dealing.

The bundles of cash, most of which were Scottish bank notes, were recovered after West Midlands Police raided a Birmingham hotel on January 28.

Staff at the venue had raised the alarm, reporting a potential case of child exploitation when they witnessed two men entering a double room with a young girl.

A 46-year-old man, originally from Kilmarnock but with links to Dudley and Coventry, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was released without charge but investigators said he would have to provide evidence as to how he obtained the cash if he wanted to keep hold of it.

Initially he said the money was inheritance from his father's estate in Saudi Arabia although later changed his story, claiming £30,000 was from a restaurateur in Scotland.

However, the man could not back up his story with evidence and later failed to appear at a Birmingham Magistrates Court hearing to argue his case.

It was subsequently ruled the money could be transferred over to the police under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The five-figure sum will now be invested into community projects and crime prevention schemes.

West Midlands Police Financial Investigator Becky Walburn, who works with the Force’s Payback Team, said: “He offered no evidence the money had been accrued legitimately. He said he worked in the car trade but couldn’t provide any paperwork relating to sales or profits and was not able to substantiate his inheritance claims.

“It’s suspected the money was either drug profits or for the purpose of buying drugs.

“The man was unable to prove how he’d come about the money − either earning, winning or inheriting the cash − and the court was happy it could be seized.

“I’d also like to thank the hotel staff who did exactly the right think in calling police over their concerns that the young girl was potentially the victim of child sex exploitation. It turned out she wasn’t, but did lead to the recovery of a large sum of money."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, added: “This seizure is an excellent result by West Midlands Police and the money will help transform neighbourhoods.

"From after-school sports clubs to computer classes and more, this dirty money will be used to clean up communities through my Active Citizens Fund.

“There’s a real sense of justice with ill-gotten gains stripped from criminals that are then used for good in our communities."