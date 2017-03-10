Roof ripped down and safes broken into as charity shops raided

Burglars raided two British Heart Foundation charity shops in the Black Country – within a day of each other – taking cash from safes and causing thousands of pounds of damage.

The West Bromwich and Dudley British Heart Foundation (BHF) branches were targeted in break-ins, which saw safes broken into, security equipment wrecked, and a ceiling ripped down.

BHF’s area manager Julie Taylor said the cost of two burglaries in stolen cash and damage would total thousands of pounds, money that could have been used by the charity to fund lifesaving research into fighting heart disease.

At both shops the culprits went straight for the safes, making off with undisclosed amounts of cash.

They caused extensive damage to both premises, even dismantling part of the ceiling to get access to wires in the West Bromwich branch.

Police believe the offenders entered via the rear of the West Bromwich Furniture and Electrical store on the High Street overnight on Saturday, between 5.45pm and 10am on Sunday.

At the Dudley shop on Castle Street, the burglars appear to have entered through a downstairs window, between 4pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

The charity is helping police to investigate the burglaries, and are reviewing the current security measures.

Ms Taylor said: “The recent break-ins at two of our stores has been really disheartening for us. It has caused a huge amount of damage to the stores, which will cost thousands of pounds to repair, taking money away from the BHF’s vital work.

“It was also a really upsetting situation for all the staff and volunteers who work really hard in the fight for every heartbeat.

“Slowly but surely we hope the stores can get back to normal and bounce back from the events.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that investigations have been launched into both burglaries, but no arrests have been made yet. Following the break-ins, both stores are appealing to the local community for support to help them get back on their feet once more.

The West Bromwich and Dudley shops are encouraging people to have a clear out at home and donate any unwanted furniture and electrical items.

Ms Taylor added: “We absolutely rely on the support of both the West Bromwich and Dudley communities to keep us running and it is only with their generous support that we are able to fund lifesaving heart research across the country. If each household in West Bromwich and Dudley were to have a quick clear out and take advantage of our free home collection service they would be helping to save lives; it really is as simple as that,” Ms Taylor said.

“Please join the fight for every heartbeat and donate your unwanted furniture and electrical items to your local BHF Furniture and Electrical store.”

To donate visit bhf.org.uk/shops, call 0808 250 0030 or pop into the shops.