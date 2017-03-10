Police special woke to parents screams as lit cigarette lay by pool of petrol

A special police constable has described how he heard his parents screaming and his sister crying as they discovered petrol saturating part of the hallway of their home in an alleged arson plot.

Christopher Pollard told Stafford Crown Court that he had been upstairs in bed at his home in Manor Road, Arleston, Telford, when he heard the screams at nearly midnight on July 12, 2015.

Ulfraz Khan and Kamran Murtza, both of Telford, together with Oshane Lewis and Nasar Jamil, both of Birmingham, are standing trial accused of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Giving evidence on the second day of the trial yesterday, Mr Pollard said: “All of a sudden out of nowhere I heard my mum screaming and my dad screaming up to me ‘call the police now’.”

He said as he ran downstairs he was hit with an ‘awful smell of petrol’. He said the doormat, porch area and front door were covered in liquid.

He said when he opened the front door he could see a lit cigarette was lying just two inches away from a pool of petrol.

Mr Pollard said he ran out and stamped on it before kicking it away.

He also described seeing a person crouched behind a vehicle in the street, before getting into a dark coloured Volkswagen car which drove away.

Jamil, 28, of Woodstock Road, Handsworth; Khan, 26, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery; Lewis, 23, of Hurlingham Road, Birmingham, and Murtza, 30, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, each deny conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

All the defendants also deny and an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The trial continues.