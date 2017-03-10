Man jailed for murdering friend nearly five years after attack in Cannock

A Cannock man has been jailed for life for murdering his housemate.

Gareth Rowton, who is already serving an 11 and a half year sentence for the wounding of David Stanton after the pair had a row outside their home, pleaded guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Stanton had been seriously injured as the pair argued in an alleyway near their home in Old Fallow Road in Cannock on November 9, 2012 before dying almost three years later.

As a result of the injuries he received, Mr Stanton was hospitalised and remained in care for the rest of his life.

He died on June 29, 2015 at the age of 61.

After an initial police investigation Rowton was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and jailed after pleading guilty.

After Mr Stanton’s death the Crown Prosecution Service, on behalf of the Attorney General, authorised police to charge Rowton with murder.

Rowton has now been handed a life sentence – to serve a minimum term of nine years, 305 days.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, from Staffordshire Police, said that Mr Stanton’s family had lost a ‘happy, funny and intelligent man’ as a result of the row, which lead to his death.

Mr Ison added that the despite their friendship, the pair had ‘violent rows’ due to the amount of alcohol they often consumed together.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s family at this difficult time.

“Sadly David never fully recovered from the injuries he suffered in 2012 and remained in

care, and in and out of hospital, for the rest of his life.

“David’s family are as devastated now as they were five years ago – at which point they felt they lost the happy, funny and intelligent man they once knew.

“Despite the friendship David and Gareth shared they did have what has been described as violent rows, which often resulted in injury, due to the amount of alcohol they consumed.

“On this occasion the row escalated out of control and resulted in David’s serious injuries which ultimately led to his death years later.

“Although today’s sentence is to be welcomed it has come at a heavy price.”

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Rowton with murder last October.