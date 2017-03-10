Ex-Wolves midfielder Shaun Newton wanted by police for burglary

Former Wolves player Shaun Newton is being hunted by police after he failed to appear in court charged with burglary.

The 41-year-old, who was part of the Wolves team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2003, is being sought by London's Metropolitan Police over an offence he was arrested for last year.

Newton had been due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 13 after he was detained on May 16 and charged a day later, but the former Charlton and West Ham midfielder failed to turn up at court after being bailed.

Officers in the Merton borough have now launched a wanted appeal, where Newton is described as "a black male, approximately 5' 8" with an athletic build. He has black cropped hair as pictured."

They say he has links to Merton, Croydon, Lambeth and Newham and have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101.

Newton joined Wolves from Charlton Athletic for £1m in 2001 and played in the side that beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the play-off final in Cardiff two years later.

He stayed with Dave Jones' side in the top flight and played 151 times for Wolves in total, scoring 13 goals, before leaving for West Ham in 2005.