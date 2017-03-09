Wolverhampton stabbing: Community in shock as brother kills sister and leaves mother fighting for her life

Fear gripped residents in a 16-storey block of flats as dozens of police officers – many of them armed – stormed their high-rise homes.

Stunned tenants were ordered to get out, a nearby school was put on lockdown and air ambulances converged on the scene in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.

It soon emerged that a man had stabbed his sister to death and injured his mother before killing himself.

The occupants of Highfield Court were going about their everyday chores when the drama began to unfurl at a first-floor flat just before 9.45am yesterday.

Pauline Turner, who lives on the eighth floor, said: “The first I knew of it was when all the sirens started blaring and the helicopters landed. It was like a war zone.

“I heard the police trying to bash down the door to a flat just before 10. It was so loud, the sound shook right through my flat.”

A resident who lives on the second floor, the landing above where the stabbings took place, said police arrived at the scene in huge numbers.

Initially he was unaware of the tragic events that had taken place.

“When I got downstairs, there were police outside and I was told to get out of the way. I sat in my van and saw more police turning up – they were like a swarm of locusts, they all had guns. Altogether there must have been about 50 police officers there.”

He described the residents as ‘mixed’ but generally quiet. “There are some people who have noisy parties but generally speaking you’re not disturbed much.”

The cul-de-sac was blocked off for several hours as police prevented people from going near the building. Residents who left the building were told to move away and prevented from returning for two hours until the danger had passed.

Care assistant Jane Brooks, who works at nearby Langley Court, a retirement housing scheme, was shocked to hear what had happened.

“We saw the police cars arriving and I came out to see what was going on. We were worried for their safety.

“There were police cars, four ambulances, armed police and helicopters landing on the green across the way. It was scary. We had to reassure the residents that no one was going to harm them.”

Merry Hill housing office, opposite Highfield Court, took in several residents who found themselves locked out of their homes.

A staff member said: “One elderly gentleman had just been dropped off in an ambulance after being in hospital and was still in his slippers.

“We gave him a blanket and some tea, and helped a few others who found themselves stranded outside in the cold.

“We’re all shocked that something like this could happen round here – particularly at that time in the morning and in such a residential area.”

A parent of a child from St Michaels Primary School received a text from the school confirming it had been on lockdown but this was being lifted.

He said: “It’s pretty scary as a parent when you see something like that. I can’t believe this has happened.

“It’s just something you’d never expect. I’ve not heard of any trouble at those flats before but others in the area are bad for anti-social behaviour. It’s a horrific incident and you’ve got to feel sorry for the victims.”

Reverend Christopher Collins from the nearby Springdale Methodist Church found out about the stabbings on Facebook and went to the scene to offer his support.

He said: “I offer my sympathies to the families of those involved.

“I would like people in the parish to know that the church is here should they need support.”

Sean Delaney, who lives in a flat on the ground floor, said: “I was just on my way out anyway when I saw these two officers.

“They just said you can’t be in here, you’ve got to get out now. I told them ‘I live here’ but they said ‘doesn’t matter, you’ve got to get out.’”