Wolverhampton stabbing: Woman stabbed to death by brother named as Ann Marie James

A woman stabbed to death by her brother in Wolverhampton has been named on social media.

West Midlands Police has not named the 33-year-old woman, who died after the attack by her brother in a flat in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton yesterday morning.

But on Facebook, tributes have been paid to the woman, named as Ann Marie James. Her 36-year-old brother, the attacker who stabbed himself, has been named as Melvin James.

A post mortem was taking place today.

A 59-year-old woman, the siblings' mother, is being treated for stab wounds to the stomach at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Police were called to the incident at Highfield Court, in Chadwick Close, off Leasowes Drive, at 9.45am.

Armed officers stormed the flat, where they discovered the three family members.

This morning, two roses were near to the block of flats where it happened. A message said 'God bless you both xxx'.

Springdale Methodist Church, in Warstones Road, was this morning holding a quiet prayer session in memory of the victims.

On Facebook, Neil Scott said: "If what I'm hearing is true R.i.p Ann Marie and even though people may not agree with it r.i.p Melvin.

"Hope your mum pulls through."

Rebecca Woodall said: "Haven't seen them for years but Ann Marie was a lovely lady."