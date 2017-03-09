Wolverhampton stabbing: First pictures released as police name knifeman and sister he killed

A woman stabbed to death by her brother in Wolverhampton was 33-year-old Anne Marie James, police confirmed this evening, as they released the first pictures of Ms James and her knifeman brother.

Anne Marie James was found dead at a flat in the Merry Hill area of the city yesterday, where her 36-year-old brother Melvin also died.

He is believed to have turned the knife on himself after stabbing his sister and 59-year-old mother, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A post mortem examination carried out today revealed that Anne Marie died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, while Melvin died from multiple stab wounds.

The attack happened in a first-floor flat at Highfield Court, where residents were stunned to see emergency services flood the area yesterday morning.

Armed police, air ambulances and dozens of marked and unmarked vehicles all rushed to the scene after two unarmed police officers opened the front door of the flat to find Melvin wielding a knife at around 9.45am.

Residents were evacuated and a school was put in lockdown before officers used stun grenades to storm the flat, where they found the two siblings dead and their mother fighting for her life.

She was rushed to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with stab wounds to her abdomen and remains critically ill after being operated on yesterday.

And as West Midlands Police and watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission continued their investigations this morning, tributes were being left at the 16-storey tower block while a nearby church held a prayer session in memory of Ms James.

WATCH: Neighbours stunned by stabbing

A resident who lives on the second floor of Highfield Court, the landing above where the stabbings took place, said police arrived at the scene in huge numbers.

Initially he was unaware of the tragic events that had taken place.

“When I got downstairs, there were police outside and I was told to get out of the way.

"I sat in my van and saw more police turning up – they were like a swarm of locusts, they all had guns. Altogether there must have been about 50 police officers there.”

The cul-de-sac off Leasowes Drive was blocked off for several hours as police prevented people from going near the building until the danger had passed.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police CID, is leading the police investigation.

He said: “The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Anne Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time.

“My thoughts remain with the family who continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.