Knifeman who tried to kill ex in front of their children fails to cut prison term

A father who tried to kill the mother of his three children has failed to convince top judges that his jail term was too tough.

Karl John Hughes, 32, of George Close, Dudley was jailed for 15 years and three months for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

She was his partner of 14 years and they had three young children together, Mr Justice Sweeney told London’s Appeal Court.

Their relationship broke down because of Hughes’ drinking and his ‘erroneous fixation’ with the idea that she was being unfaithful to him.

Hughes moved out of the family home but on November 21, 2015, he got into the house through a window.

As he tried to cut his ex-partner’s throat, the children could hear what was happening and one of them witnessed her terror.

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder, before managing to escape, and Hughes admitted attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court in May last year. He had earlier pleaded guilty to cannabis possession.

Miss Bennett was left with scars and the potentially reduced use of both of her hands.

She suffered a 3cm deep by 10cm long cut to her throat, two other cuts to the left hand side of her neck and a stab wound to her shoulder.

Hughes, who prepared his own appeal from his prison cell, argued on Tuesday that his jail term was far too harsh and ought to be cut.

If he had known the strength of the evidence against him, he would have admitted the murder attempt at a much earlier stage, he argued.

But Mr Justice Sweeney said there was ‘clearly no merit’ in Hughes’ grounds of appeal.

“The appeal must be dismissed,” said the judge, sitting with Lord Justice Elias and Judge Julian Goose QC.