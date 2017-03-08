A woman and a man have died while a third person is critically injured following a stabbing in Wolverhampton today.

Police have confirmed that a woman believed to be in her 30s died at the scene in the Merry Hill area of the city, while a male suspect also believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead a short time later.

They said they died after a 'domestic stabbing', where a man is believed to have attacked two women before stabbing himself.

Another woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffered critical stomach wounds and was taken to hospital.

Police arrived with armed officers and a dog unit after being called at around 9.45am and used stun grenades to storm a flat at Chadwick Close, off Leasowes Drive, close to Warstones Green.

One officers suffered minor injuries.

Interactive map of the area

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a block of flats in Leasowes Drive, in the Merry Hill area of the city, at around 9.45am where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself.

"Officers used stun grenades as they stormed the flat in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman.

"A woman believed to be in her 30s died at the scene while the male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Another woman, believed to be in her 50s, has been taken to hospital with critical stomach wounds while a police officer was treated for minor injuries."

Officers surrounded the high-rise flats off Leasowes Drive where residents were evacuated, while three air ambulances landed on nearby Warstones Green.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: "“A man and woman estimated to be in their 30s had suffered very serious stab wounds. Sadly, despite best efforts by ambulance staff, it was not possible to save either of them and they were confirmed dead at scene.

“Another woman was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with potentially life threatening stab wounds.

“A police officer who was sent to the scene suffered a minor injury to his arm. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was discharged after treatment.”

Residents have been speaking of their shock as police descended on the scene.

Sean Delaney, who lives on the ground floor of the Highfield Court block where the incident happened, said police ordered him outside.

He said he was getting ready to go out when he saw two officers. He said "I live here", but they said, "doesn't matter, get out now"