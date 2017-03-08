West Midlands anti-terror chief: Every community is vulnerable to jihadis

British jihadists fighting in Syria and Iraq are planning to return home to commit attacks, the region’s top anti-terror police officer has warned.

Chief Superintendent Matthew Ward – head of West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit – said terrorists attempting to get back into Britain was part of the ‘changing threat’ faced by police and the security services as he described every town and city as ‘vulnerable to attack’.

He told the Express & Star: “Syria-related terrorism remains a significant threat to the country. While at one point the threat was people travelling out to Syria and Iraq to fight for terrorist organisations, we now have to look and be concerned about those who want to travel back to the United Kingdom after they may have been trained to commit acts of terrorism.

“The job of the Counter Terrorism Unit, working with the security services and local authorities, is to be alive to the ever evolving and changing picture and make sure we are as active as we can be and be out in those communities so they have the confidence to share information with us so we can keep them safe.”

Around 1,000 British Muslims have travelled to fight in Syria and Iraq for the so-called Islamic State and other terror groups – including half a dozen from the Black Country. At least three have indicated they want to return to Britain.

Ch Supt Ward, who took over the top regional counter terrorism role this year after a three-year spell as a Commander in Sandwell, added: “Those who have tried to fly out to join terrorist organisations overseas are being trained and equipped to carry out terrorist atrocities back in the UK – that is why we need to stop them from flying out and, if they come back, stopping them from carrying out such atrocities.”

Ch Supt Ward also moved to reassure the public after it was revealed nearly a fifth of convicted home-grown terrorists came from the West Midlands.

He said: “People shouldn’t be surprised that Birmingham and London, being the biggest two cities in the country with very diverse populations and pockets of deprivation, have produced a number of people who have gone on to be suspected of terrorist offences, been caught, arrested and successfully prosecuted and convicted.

“The risk of an attack is highly likely somewhere in the UK, and that could take place anywhere. Every community is vulnerable to attack.”