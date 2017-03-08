West Midlands Ambulance Service: 2,000 abusive calls made to 999 staff

Harsher penalties need to be brought in to protect ambulance control room workers from abusive callers, union chiefs have said.

It comes after figures revealed call handlers with West Midlands Ambulance Service received almost 2,000 abusive calls between 2013 and 2016.

Figures revealed hundreds of verbal attacks across the country in the past three years including threats to kill, and racist and sexual slurs.

The union Unison has now urged the government to bring in tougher punishments to deter abusive callers, but the Home Office said sufficient laws were already in place.

West Midlands Ambulance Service recorded 1,924 instances when a caller was abusive, including six cases where a report was completed due to a ‘significant threat or concern’.

“It’s extremely disappointing that our staff are subject to verbal abuse when all they are trying to do is help members of the public with medical emergencies,” said Steve Elliker, the trust’s general head of security and safety.

“Where there is a threat of violence to the individual call handler we work with the police to bring the full weight of the law on that individual.”

Although there is no specific law to prevent people abusing ambulance control room staff, offenders can be prosecuted under the broader Communications Act 2003 and the Protection from Harassment Act 1997. Both carry a maximum sentence of six months.

But Unison said it would welcome harsher sentences to deter offenders and more requirements on employers to report incidents.

Unison’s head of health Christina McAnea said: “Ambulance staff spend their working days helping the public and trying to save lives, but while most people are grateful and appreciate the difficult jobs they do, there’s a minority who think it’s fine to abuse and harass them to a shocking degree,” she said.

“Ambulance trusts must make it clear they will show no mercy to offenders and prosecute anyone who intimidates, threatens or abuses their staff.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The police have powers under the Communications Act 2003 and the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 that they can use to investigate and charge those who harass call handlers over the phone.”