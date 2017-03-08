Several injured as major police incident unfolds in Wolverhampton - LIVE updates

A major police incident is unfolding in Wolverhampton today, with paramedics saying they are treating a number of patients.

Police dogs, helicopters and officers in riot uniform were scrambled to a property at around 9.30am, while three air ambulances landed in a nearby field.

The drama is unfolding at a block of flats off Leasowes Drive, in Warstones.

Interactive map of the area

Armed police and land ambulances have surrounded the building on Chadwick Close, while the three helicopters landed on nearby Warstones Green.

West Midlands Police, who have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the incident, said: "It's a a serious incident at a domestic address.

"The situation is ongoing."

West Midlands Ambulance spokesman Murray MacGregor said: "We were called at 9.46am to Leasowes Drive to an assault.

"We've currently got three air ambulances, three paramedics, a doctor and two ambulances at the scene. There are several patients and we are dealing with the incident."

