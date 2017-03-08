Dudley police officer admits harassing ex-girlfriend

A police officer faces losing his job after admitting harassing his ex-girlfriend following their break-up.

A police officer faces losing his job after admitting harassing his ex-girlfriend following their break-up.

Dean Hickens pretended to be a former partner of his ex Carrie Stimpson via text message in order to check whether she had an affair while they were still together, a court was told.

He also tried to change her Facebook login details and drove past her house in the early hours to see if there was someone else there.

Hickens, aged 42, of Dingle Close, Dudley, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Hickens and Ms Stimpson are both serving police officers with West Midlands Police.

Mr Tim Talbot-Webb, prosecuting, told the court: “This was a relationship of five years and the couple had been living together. Carrie left the home they had shared and it wasn’t a happy break-up.

“Mr Hickens went about a course of action that amounted to harassment, including driving past her home in the early hours of the morning specifically to see if someone else was there.

“He also sent her text messages claiming to be a previous partner of hers. She suspected straight away that it was Mr Hickens who was sending the texts.

“He then attempted to access her Facebook account to try and find messages to prove she was having an affair when they were still together,” he said.

Mrs Sue Swan, defending, said Hickens had helped police with their inquiries and was now on medication for depression and anxiety.

She said: “He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and accepts what he has done does add up to harassment.

"He believed that she had an affair when they were together but accepts his actions were not the right way to find that out.

“He knows that he will lose his job. The consequences of this will be devastating for him,” she said.

Hickens was sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and was given an eight-week curfew between 8.30pm and 7am.

Chief magistrate Paul Clewley also ordered Hickens to pay £135 in legal costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £250 compensation. He was also given a two year restraining order.

Mr Clewley said: “These offences result in what would have caused a great deal of stress to the victim and they were a breach of trust.”

Chief Inspector Warren Little from West Midlands Police professional standards department, said: “Following his conviction, PC Dean Hickens will continue to remain in a post away from any front-line policing duties and is due to face internal disciplinary proceedings.

“PC Hickens’ future with the force will now be considered,” he said.