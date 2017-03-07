Wednesfield Co-op raid: Hammer-wielding thieves target shop

Raiders used a sledgehammer to smash into a Wednesfield shop in a late-night attack, making off with £3,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

The new Co-operative Food store in Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 2.15am the robbers approached the store and smashed through the windows, escaping with almost all the cigarettes and tobacco from the kiosk in a matter of minutes. The store only opened in October.

Jim Christie, store manager, said: “They’ve just come up to the shop in the middle of the night and smashed the window in with a sledgehammer.

“It’s something that seems to be fairly common around here unfortunately. They must have been doing the rounds and unfortunately this time it was our turn.”

Police are investigating the incident.