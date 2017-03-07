Warning to fans as Wolves v Blues derby CCTV is passed to police

CCTV of trouble at the Wolves vs Birmingham City derby has been passed on to police, the club has confirmed.

Wolves are continuing a probe into several crowd-related issues – including bottles, seats and coins being thrown – at the Friday night fixture.

Prior to the game the club installed a new and improved CCTV system, and a club boss said the enhanced quality of recordings has helped to identify around 30 examples of alleged anti-social behaviour which took place within Molineux.

The footage has now been passed on to West Midlands Police to review the evidence before deciding whether to proceed with further action.

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple also warned any fans identified as carrying out disorder that they will be banned from the club.

He said: “Everyone at the club, and a lot of supporters who have contacted us since the game, were outraged at the behaviour of a small minority of fans which harmed what was otherwise a passionate local derby atmosphere.

“Our facilities and safety manager Steve Sutton and his team have been carrying out an investigation into the events and have identified a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour from both sets of supporters.

“We now have high-quality CCTV footage which has allowed us to identify these examples where supporters have breached not only our ground regulations but also potentially broken the law.

“As a result we have been in close contact with West Midlands Police.”