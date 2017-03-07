Oakwood prison officer remains in hospital after attack

A prison officer from HMP Oakwood remains in hospital after being assaulted by an inmate last month.

The male officer suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain after the attack.

He is recovering but remains in hospital.

The attack happened on February 24 when the prisoner hit the officer as he let him out of his cell. No one has been charged over the attack.

Sean Oliver, deputy director at HMP Oakwood, said: “Our team should be able to return home safely at the end of their shift and anyone who undermines their safety can expect to face the full force of the law.”