Drug user arrested at McDonald's after threatening to blow up police station

A drug user who called 999 threatening to blow up a Black Country police station was arrested after ranting to McDonald’s staff that he was wanted by police, a court heard.

Ryan Jones was detained after he made the malicious bomb hoax call, in which he also threatened the operator, and then entered the takeaway on March 1.

The 31-year-old, of Wallace Close, Oldbury, had to be sentenced in his absence by Dudley magistrates on Friday.

The court was told that he was in a ‘drug-induced psychosis’ and refused to come up to the court room.

Prosecutor Mrs Maxine Jarrousse-Jones said: “He spoke to a female operator naming himself as Ryan, and said ‘I’m going to blow a hole through [Oldbury] police station.

"He continued to be abusive and said he was going to assault the police and the operator herself. He was arrested as he attended the local McDonald’s. He spoke to staff about being wanted by the police.”

The police were called and during interview Jones admitted to being the man on a recording of the hoax call and said that he had been under the influence of drugs at the time.

Jones pleaded guilty through his solicitor to charges of making a bomb hoax, communicating false information and failing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test.

Explaining the absence of her client, defence solicitor Mrs Dawn Foxall said: “He has been extremely disruptive downstairs [in the cells]. To bring him up in court is going to cause more disruption and more distress.”

Despite the completion of a medical assessment by police concluding he was fit to stand, a community psychiatric nurse present in court also advised against him being brought up, adding: “I think the [security] officers would be at risk from him.”

Mrs Foxall said that given Jones’ mental state, she believed the call was made because he ‘was unwell rather than maliciously’.

She said: “He has spent a period of time at Hallam Street Hospital, and he has found that support very encouraging.”

His benefits have been suspended because of his ‘erratic behaviour’.

Mrs Foxall added: “He did apologise and was remorseful for the distress he has caused.”

Magistrates decided to sentence Jones to a 12-month community order, with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay a £85 victim surcharge.