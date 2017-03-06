Anger at latest attack on taxi driver during double stabbing in Stourbridge

'Enough is enough' - that's the message after the latest taxi driver was attacked in Dudley borough during a double stabbing.

The attack on the driver along with the stabbing of another man in Stourbridge are being linked by police.

A taxi driver was knifed by a passenger at the BP Petrol Station in Pedmore Road, Lye, at around 3.50am on Saturday.

The victim was left with a hand wound and crashed into a stationary car as he tried to drive off.

The attacker, who was thought to be with a group of four or five other men and women, then fled the scene.

Shortly afterwards police found another man with stab wounds less than two miles away in Stourbridge town centre.

An injured man was discovered in an alleyway off St John’s Road, Stourbridge Ring Road, at around 4.10am.

The 31-year-old-man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for two stab injuries to his stomach, one to his back and two cuts to the head.

They say the violence is thought to be linked to an altercation between a group of men near to The Arena Nightclub, in Hagley Road, just outside the town centre.

Shaz Saleem, chairman of the Dudley Taxi Association has hit out at the attack on a borough driver saying ‘enough is enough’.

He said: “What will it take for these incidents to be taken more seriously? One of our drivers could get killed.

“Enough is enough, we need to get more support from the police as these incidents are reoccurring and it's getting ridiculous.”

In February, driver Sheakh Arbaz suffered a horrific assault in Dudley. His two passengers punched him repeatedly as he sat in the driver’s seat waiting to be paid his fare.

Taxi drivers have been victims of various attacks more than 3,000 times in the West Midlands over the last decade.