Heroin, cocaine and £6k cash found in Walsall drugs raid

Police found £17,000 worth of heroin and cocaine, as well as around £6,500 in cash, when they raided an address used by a 23-year-old drug dealer, a judge heard.

The officers swooped on the property in West Bromwich Road, Walsall, on February 2 after a tip off, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

They also found Shaquille Ologitere, who was out on licence after being released early from an eight year sentence of detention for wounding with intent, revealed Mr Howard Searle, prosecuting.

There were several sets of scales, enough cocaine for £13,500 worth of street deals and heroin with a value of £3,800.

There was almost £6,500 worth of cash, most of which was hidden in a shoe box, continued the prosecutor.

Mr Stephen Cadwaladr, defending, conceded that Ologitere had a bad record but maintained ‘he has plans to go straight.’

Ologitere, of no fixed address, admitted possession of both Class A drugs with intent to supply and money from crime.

He was jailed for four years by Judge Barry Berlin who told him: “Drugs are corrosive and destroy families.

“This is a dirty business.

“You can, and do, get involved in serious violence which goes hand in glove with drug dealing.

“Offences of this kind must be met with serious periods of custody.”