Bishop of Dudley 'sickened' as communion silver taken in latest church raids

Thieves have targeted two more Black Country churches – stealing cherished silverware used for Holy Communion.

The Bishop of Dudley said he was left ‘sickened’ by the thefts.

The gang has been described as ‘professional’ and used an angle grinder to open a safe before taking money and religious items.

St Peter’s in Cradley and St Paul’s in Blackheath were targeted by thieves on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday.

According to the Bishop, the thieves made off with ‘cherished’ silver items used during Holy Communion – and church leaders said the items are worth thousands of pounds.

Christ Church in Coseley was also ransacked on February 20.

The Bishop, Graham Usher, said: “I am sickened that three Black Country churches have been burgled this week and cherished Holy Communion silver taken.

“All the churches are serving their neighbours.”

Reverend Katryn Leclézio from St Peter’s said she was sure the group who struck at her church were a gang of professional thieves.

She said the criminals broke in overnight from Thursday to Friday and carried out a thorough search of the building.

Revd Leclézio said: “They were a professional group who came very neatly through a window, jemmied open the vestry door, pulled out an enormous cast iron safe and angle-ground the back off it.

“They took money and silver and opened all the cupboards to look for what they could take.

“The angle grinder has left metal dust everywhere.

“I don’t get angry at this kind of thing but it is just a major irritation.

“The clear-up is massive and the destruction is very frustrating.”

The break-in bears striking similarities to the theft at Christ Church, which also saw the church’s safe broken into using electrical equipment.

After a gang hit Christ Church, Reverend Emma Stanford told the Express & Star that it felt like the church had been ‘violated.’

Revd Stanford said: “They took all our silverware – including candlesticks and other things we’ve been given in memory of people.

“They also took the safe downstairs and seem to have used some kind of electric power tool to get it open.

“They stole all the plates and chalices we use in Communion.

“The majority of that silverware has been given to us by family members in memory of a loved one.”

West Midlands Police have yet to comment over the most recent break-ins.

However, anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.