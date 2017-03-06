Attack suspect bailed over West Bromwich gentlemen's club violence

A 27-year-old has been bailed over an attack which left a man with serious head injuries outside a club in West Bromwich.

The victim, also 27, was found injured near The Bing Gentlemen's Club in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police said a man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault had been bailed pending further inquiries.

Violence flared at around 2.30am at the club off the town's high street.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Damms, from Force CID, said yesterday: “Enquiries are on-going at the scene, one man was seriously injured during the disorder and I am appealing for anyone who was at the club or anyone who was in the vicinity in the early hours and who saw anything to contact us on 101.

“We have officers are carrying out forensic and local investigations including examining CCTV.”