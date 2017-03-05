Man suffers serious head injuries after violence at West Bromwich club

A man was left with serious head injuries after violence broke out at a club in West Bromwich.

The victim, a man aged 27, was found injured outside The Bing Gentlemen's Club in the early hours today.

He has been taken to hospital where he is currently being treated

A doorman was also treated for minor head injuries during the fracas at the club in Victoria Street.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and is currently helping police with their inquiries.

The violence happened at around 2.30am at the club off the town's high street.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Damms, from Force CID, said: “Enquiries are on-going at the scene, one man was seriously injured during the disorder and I am appealing for anyone who was at the club or anyone who was in the vicinity in the early hours and who saw anything to contact us on 101.

“We have officers are carrying out forensic and local investigations including examining CCTV.”