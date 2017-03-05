JAILED: Failed footballer caught by police with £500 drugs haul

A failed footballer caught with more than £500 of class A drugs was about to carry out his first ever drug deal, a court heard.

Bobby Rowe, aged 21, once had aspirations of being a professional footballer but in recent years had become addicted to cannabis, said Mr Richard Franck, defending.

He agreed to carry out a street deal on his supplier’s behalf after being told he owed him £1,100.

Rowe was stopped by police, in Rugby Street, Whitmore Reans, and officers later found he had 28 wraps of crack cocaine and 25 wraps of heroin worth £280 and £250 respectively.

A knife with a four-inch (10cm) blade also fell from his trousers when he was strip-searched by police.

Rowe, of no fixed address, later pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one of having a bladed article in a public place.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday he was jailed for 18 months.

Police officers became suspicious of Rowe and the bike he was riding on the afternoon of September 15 last year.

Miss Joanne Barker, prosecuting, said: “As the officers spoke to Rowe a phone on him was constantly ringing and that caused officers more suspicion.

“They asked him if he had drugs on him and he did not immediately answer. He was asked if there were any drugs in his underwear. He said ‘yes’ and was arrested.

“He was then strip-searched at the police station and a four inch blade fell from the pocket of his trousers.

From a pouch at the front of his underwear officers recovered 28 wraps of crack cocaine bagged in £10 deals and 25 of heroin bagged in £10 deals.”

Two mobile phones and £202.50 in cash was also found on Rowe, added Miss Barker.