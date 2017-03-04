Wolves v Blues: Fans charged after trouble during derby at Molineux

Two football supporters have been been charged with public order offences after trouble at the derby game at Molineux.

The fans, one supporting Wolves and the other Birmingham City, were among 13 arrested after last Friday’s game.

Shaun Bayley, aged 26, of Chillingdon Court, Willenhall, was charged with using threatening words and behaviour.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on March 14. Thomas Hadley, 28, of Bartley Drive, Northfield, will appear at the same court on the same charge on March 16.

Four Blues fans and one Wolves fan were cautioned. Two Wolves fans, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of throwing missiles, and bailed until March 27.

A 21-year-old Birmingham fan was arrested on suspicion of pitch invasion, and bailed until March 24.

A 21-year-old and 50-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been bailed until March 26 and March 28.