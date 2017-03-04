Stourbridge knife attacks: Taxi driver cut and man found with stab wounds after violence

A taxi driver was cut in his cab and another man suffered multiple stab wounds in a double knife attack in Stourbridge.

Detectives say they believe the attacks, which happened in the early hours, are linked after launching an investigation today.

The violence was sparked by an altercation between a group of men near to The Arena Nightclub, in Hagley Road, just outside the town centre.

Police were first called after a taxi driver was attacked by a knife-wielding passenger during an altercation at around 3.50am.

The assault happened as the taxi driver pulled up at the BP petrol station, in Pedmore Road, Lye.

Police believe the attacker produced a knife and cut the driver’s hand, which resulted in the taxi then hitting a stationary car.

The attacker, who is thought to be with a group of four or five other men and women in the taxi, then made off from the petrol station forecourt.

The attack happened minutes before police found a man with stab wounds in Stourbridge town centre.

An injured man was discovered in an alleyway off St John's Road, Stourbridge Ring Road, at around 4.10am.

The 31-year-old-man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for two stab injuries to his stomach, one to his back and two cuts to the head.

Police said he is in a stable condition this afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, from Force CID, said: "It is believed there had been an earlier dispute between a group of men at a bus stop near to The Arena Nightclub, which then continued into the town centre.

"This resulted in a man being stabbed and a group of men and women were seen running from the scene.

"We have launched an investigation and so far it’s clear that both attacks are linked.

"We have officers at both locations carrying out forensic and house to house enquiries. I am appealing for anyone who may have seen either attack or who has any information to contact us on 101.”