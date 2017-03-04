JAILED: Pub row thug hit peacemaker in eye in beer garden

A hairdresser was left with a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after being punched as he tried to defuse a row in a pub beer garden.

Thug David Homer floored Leo Demirtas as he attempted to play peacemaker during an argument between Homer and his father.

The single blow at the Wagon and Horses in Cradley Heath knocked the victim unconscious and left him needing surgery.

One of his eyes ‘sunk’ as a result, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Homer, aged 28, of Ketley Hill Road, Dudley, was jailed for 14 months over the attack.

The court heard he had drunk at least six pints before a row started with his father in the early hours of April 17 last year.

Mr Demirtas knew Homer as he came into his hair salon so believed he would be able to calm the situation, said Mr Mark Phillips, prosecuting.

But Homer lashed out, striking him with a vicious punch.

Mr Phillips told the court: “The complainant was outside having a cigarette with his fiancée.

“While he was standing there two other people came out, one who was a man called Dave. Dave was having quite a heated argument.

“Because Leo felt he knew the defendant he went along to try and diffuse the situation. He approached the defendant with his arms out saying ‘calm down’.

“The defendant said ‘who are you?’ and he replied ‘it’s Leo, calm down’, at which the defendant struck him in the left eye, knocking the complainant unconscious.”

Mr Demirtas was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley following the attack and returned three weeks later to undergo surgery, the court was told.

In a victim statement read to the court, he said he feared the attack had ruined his life, adding: “It was bad enough doing it when I tried to help, now I will have to live with this for the rest of my life.

“I still have pain in my eye and will have to have future surgery.”

Homer admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Recorder Collingwood Thompson told him: “The complainant came over to see if he could assist and you responded by punching him.”

Miss Nicole Steers, defending, said: “It was a single blow and he has recognised he was wrong.”