JAILED: Crack cocaine worth £2,750 found in drug dealer's car

A drug dealer has been jailed after crack cocaine with a street value of £2,750 was found in his car.

Ricardo Sterling, from Smethwick, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on the first day of a trial at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

West Midlands Police said officers went to Sterling's home in Manor Road in August last year.

A palm-sized block of crack cocaine was discovered in the 29-year-old’s Audi along with scales and other evidence of drug dealing inside the address, the force said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Drug dealing has no place in our communities and we will continue to pursue those who seek to profit from this illegal trade."