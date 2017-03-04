‘Despicable’ raiders target sixth Compton Hospice charity shop

Six Compton Hospice charity shops have been targeted by thieves in less than three months, leaving disheartened bosses facing a bill of thousands of pounds.

The stores targeted were in Wolverhampton, Codsall, Brierley Hill, Willenhall and Cannock.

The latest raid – which happened at the Birches Bridge store in Wolverhampton Road, Codsall – happened on Wednesday night.

The would-be thieves smashed through a skylight, broke through a plastered wall inside, but left with nothing after being unable to get inside the safe.

The damage at the shops has left the charity with a repair bill of more than £3,500.

Only in two of the raids – at Skinner Street in Wolverhampton and High Street Brierley Hill on January 29 and February 8 – did thieves manage to take the safe.

In the raid in Church Street, Cannock, in December, the would-be thieves broke the alarm and CCTV system, but escaped with nothing.

The shop in Stafford Street in Willenhall was broken in to between Christmas and New Year’s Eve – but again the thieves caused damage to a rear door, sorting room and the safe, but left empty handed.

Finally, at Trysull Road in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, raiders got in to the store on February 16 through a rear window. The safe was damaged, but unopened.

A wash room sink also needed repairs.

Paul Carter, trading manager at Compton Hospice, said: “We are all incredibly disheartened but we won’t be beaten."

Mary Wolverson has volunteered at the shop in Codsall for just over six years.

The 69-year-old said it was forced to close on Thursday due to the damage – but was back open yesterday.

She said: “I’m totally disgusted someone could do this where people are doing their best and providing their time for free to raise money for people who are ill.

“The staff and customers are completely shocked by what has happened.”

Due the skylight being broken open, along with the metal bars across it, the shop also suffered rain damage as water came through.

Repairs still need to be carried, but the shop is back open and much of the items up for sale escaped damage.

Mr Carter added: “The hospice has faced a frustrating couple of months from thieves unlawfully entering our shops and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage for the sake of a couple of hundred pounds.”

The charity provides care to people in the Black Country, Staffordshire and East Shropshire.