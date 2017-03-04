Cleaner who denies fleecing elderly blind man of savings tells jury of ‘loving relationship’

A cleaner had a ‘loving relationship’ with the registered blind man in his 90s she is alleged to have fleeced of £188,000 to buy a house, a jury heard.

Veronica Robinson, who was employed by him, told Dudley Trading Standards investigators that it had been a gift to her, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 61-year-old denied claims he also gave her £20,000 to buy a lease and £5,000 for a knee operation.

The prosecution have said the man was suffering from the onset of dementia and did not have the mental capacity to make a meaningful decision involving large amounts of money.

The defendant maintained the allegations against her had been made by ‘spiteful’ neighbours of the man, revealed Mr Mark Jackson, prosecuting.

She insisted: “He had the mental capacity to make decisions and has not made any allegation that I mistreated or took advantage of him.

“All I want to say is we were in a loving relationship. I highly respected him and he respected me. He is a lovely and clever man. They are treating him like he has got dementia when he hasn’t.”

The comments were made a pre-prepared statement made to the investigators at a voluntary interview that took place on December 1, 2015, the court heard.

Robinson started work as a house cleaner for the blind man in August 2013 and paid his cheque, covering the purchase of the house, into her account in November 2014.

The court heard a claim up to £250,000 of the man’s savings were spent after she started to work for him.

She was arrested on March 27, 2015, and interviewed by police who later handed over the investigation to trading standards.

She met her co-accused Robert Homer in February 2014, 11 months before she took possession of the house in Beecher Street, Halesowen, that was bought with the money of the elderly man.

Robinson, of High Haden Road, Cradley Heath, denies fraud by abuse of position and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Homer pleads not guilty to aiding, abetting the fraud and false representation. The trial continues.